By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – Hundreds of cars filled with families in need lined up at a food distribution in New Castle on Saturday.

Jubilee Ministries with a lot of help from first responders pledged to help 2,000 families at the town mall.

The CEO of the Christian Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Mark Kaufman said that while we may be coming out of the pandemic but the need hasn’t changed.

“There is a need, based on the stories we are hearing from the families showing up telling us they are still on unemployment they can’t find work,” he said. “Others, their unemployment has run out and so the need is there they are coming not only for themselves they are coming for their neighbors.”

Cars got multiple boxes of food per family.

Kaufman said the need is greater than just food and they are going to expand to other things they need, like appliances and other household items.