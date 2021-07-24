CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new directive will be in place this fall at Pitt.

Unvaccinated staff and students that plan to return this fall will have to participate in strict COVID-19 containment measures.

Those measures include mandatory COVID-19 testing that could occur weekly as well as quarantines and contact tracing if the person is exposed or infected.

Students that are living on campus will also have to have a negative test result before they move back in.

Pitt cited concerns over the fast spread of the delta variant as the reasoning.

They also said failure to comply with these measures could result in disciplinary action.