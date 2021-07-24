PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that rang out next to a field where kids were playing football in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert said the shooting happened at Quarry Field around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

“It’s concerning with the level of violence that’s going on in the city of Pittsburgh. The number of people that are carrying guns and here once again, by an area where kids are playing football, to have somebody shot is unacceptable. This has to stop,” Chief Schubert said.

Watch KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay’s report:

Pittsburgh Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 6:45 p.m. for gunfire at Quarry Field. They learned the victim was being driven from the scene in a white vehicle.

“I was driving around checking the area when the call came in,” said Chief Schubert.

Chief Schubert was patrolling Carson Street because of the ongoing violence and recent shootings on the South Side, so he started driving to the field.

As he was on his way to the field, he spotted the vehicle and pulled it over on South 21st and Josephine streets. In the passenger seat, he found the man who had been shot.

Officers tried to save the man’s life and they took turns doing CPR, but he didn’t survive.

The victim has now been identified as 29-year-old Darian Simpkins.

“The officers, I can’t believe the work they did trying to save the person. … The medics and police did an amazing job trying to save him,” said Chief Schubert.

Detectives processed evidence at both scenes. The driver of the vehicle gave a statement to police, and the vehicle was towed for processing.

Police said no arrests have been made. There is no word on if they have any suspects.