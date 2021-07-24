PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is where old meets new.

You can sit in a 2021 Corvette or watch 1940s cars race around Schenley Park.

Either way, after a year away, it’s back on track for thousands of car lovers.

As the main event captured the eyes of the thousands, Gary Boffo set up his chair in the same spot he does every year.

“We get here about 7:30, I always get this spot, it’s kind of a parade of cool cars coming by,” Boffo said.

For Boffo, it’s a tradition for him and many others.

‘It’s kind of like art in motion really, you get to go to museums and see cars sitting still but here you get to hear them, see what they’re like,” he said. “See guys pushing them, you’re surprised how hard they really drive.”

The return of vintage Italian cars and modern muscle from a COVID hiatus has been anticipated but not just for car junkies.

It was also a welcome return for the Autism Society and Allegheny Valley School who both benefit from the donations.

“I would think there’s an excitement of people that are here to be back not like we’ve had in the past, that whole extra year off, I agree you can feel the excitement,” said Dan DelBianco, the executive director.

The poster child this year is a 2021 Corvette.

Historically tried and true on the track, and just like the cars and the causes they support, onlookers say it doesn’t get much better than this.

“This is the premier of road course racing in the city and in the country,” Boffo said.

Typically, the Grand Prix is able to donate about $3,000-$4,000.

Last year, it was only a fraction of that but they’re expected to return to form, if not better, this year.