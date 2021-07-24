CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some approaching fronts this weekend will bring the chance for rain and storms.

Most of the area stays dry Saturday. Northern spots may see a few showers.

The better chance comes Sunday with a cold front moving through the area.

Highs will be near average in the mid to lower 80s. We are dry to start the week and hot in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Storms return Thursday and cool us off for a couple of days.

