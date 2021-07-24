By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 14-year-old boy accused of being involved in a fatal shooting several months ago in Duquesne has turned himself in to Allegheny County Police Saturday.
Carlo Owens turned himself in around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Police had issued an arrest warrant for him yesterday in connection to the death of 21-year-old Damont Adams back in March of this year.
Tyion Simmons-McClain, 14, was charged last month, but police also accused Owens of being involved.