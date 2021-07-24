CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Duquense, Fatal Shooting, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 14-year-old boy accused of being involved in a fatal shooting several months ago in Duquesne has turned himself in to Allegheny County Police Saturday.

READ MORE: Arrest Warrant Issued For Second 14-Year-Old Boy In Deadly Duquesne Shooting

Carlo Owens turned himself in around 2 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Homicide In Deadly Duquesne Shooting

Police had issued an arrest warrant for him yesterday in connection to the death of 21-year-old Damont Adams back in March of this year.

MORE NEWS: One Person Killed In Shooting In Duquesne

Tyion Simmons-McClain, 14, was charged last month, but police also accused Owens of being involved.