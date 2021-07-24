By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A teen was shot and killed overnight in McKeesport.
Allegheny County Police say the 18-year-old was found on Sole Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word on any suspects or arrests.
If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact police at the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.