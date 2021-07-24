By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh will require unvaccinated students and employees to take part in a series of strict coronavirus containment measures this fall.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher made that announcement in a mass email Friday.

The measures include mandatory virus testing that could be as frequent as every week.

Contact tracing and quarantines can also be expected.

Students will also have to test negative for the virus before they arrive for the semester if they’re living in on-campus housing.

Members of the Pitt community will be assumed to be unvaccinated unless they provide proof of their vaccination status.

Unlike some other local universities and colleges in the region, the COVID-19 vaccine is not required by Pitt to attend classes in-person this fall.

However, university officials are strongly recommending students, staff and faculty get vaccinated against COVID-19.