By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some of the things from our youth stick with us for our entire lives and Saturday was a special day with a unique parade taking place in the city.

The Uptown Players, the people who played in the Uptown Little League between 1951 and 1997 came back together.

Lives and characters were shaped on the Uptown Little League field and those who played in those games were back together for a parade and a cookout.

It was more than a reunion – they hope to one day see the league return for a new generation.

“Our field is no longer a little league field it’s a garden,” said Andre Hillyard. “So, the guys, you know, we come together we want to show the community we want to restructure. They can call it ‘Uptown 2.0’ and it will get the kids out playing softball and hardball again.”

The group also paused to remember their members who have been lost over the past year to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in attendance were members of the Hill District Rebel Football Program.