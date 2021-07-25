By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JACKSONVILLE (KDKA) – Dr. Leon Haley Jr., a Pittsburgh native and CEO and dean of the University of Florida Health-Jacksonville has died unexpectedly, according to the university.
“It is with great sadness we share that our CEO and dean, Leon L. Haley Jr., MD, has passed away unexpectedly. Dr. Haley was a strong, inspirational leader and beloved son, father, friend, and colleague. We ask that you keep his family in your prayers and thoughts.
We ask that you respect the privacy of Dr. Haley's family, friends, and colleagues at UF Health."
Dr. Haley was a Pittsburgh native and earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1990.
During his time at Pitt, Dr. Haley spent a summer working afternoon shifts at the emergency department at St. Margaret's Hospital.
In 2017, he was named dean of the College of Medicine, professor of emergency medicine, and vice president for health affairs at the University of Florida–Jacksonville.