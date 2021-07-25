HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — OpenStreetsPGH returns with a mini-route Sunday.

There will be two miles of car-free streets in Hazelwood. Instead, they will be filled with free and fun activities.

The group organizing this event says it is all about making the city safe and accessible for everyone to walk and bike.

And they want to flip the status quo of Pittsburgh streets for a day.

The main happenings will take place on Blair Street in Hazelwood, between Hazelwood Avenue and Second Avenue.

There will be fitness classes, art workshops, demonstrations, and local businesses showcasing their stuff.

And a Bikes, BBQ, and Blues fest will happen on the Hazelwood Green Plaza.

This event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, and it is south of the Hot Metal Bridge.

Keep in mind though that the streets start to close at 8 a.m. and will reopen at 2:30 p.m.

BikePGH says this event is about making communities vibrant and healthy places.

You can find the full route and more information about the event here.