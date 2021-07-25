By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Fayette County Children and Youth Services helped families and children preparing to head back to school upgrade their wardrobes for free last weekend.
The event provided children and adults alike with clothing old and new, with the agency noting they have received plenty of donations over time.
“We had a lot of overstock,” Caseworker Reba Stramat said. “We thought originally, [we would have a] yard sale, but then, we thought, ‘No, let’s give it away to people who need it.’”
All manner of clothing was available, including shirts, pants, socks, and outerwear.
Any clothing that was not claimed was donated to “Honey’s Helping Hand” a local nonprofit.