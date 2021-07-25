By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LIGONIER (KDKA) — Daniel Tiger and friends are coming back to Idlewild.
Daniel Tiger's Grr-ific Day will return to Raccoon Lagoon every hour from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting August 1, a new show, “Dance Dance Dance,” will get families up and moving.
And for the rest of July, Idlewild and Soakzone are also extending hours.
They will stay open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.