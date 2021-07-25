CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to a report, the Pirates are trading Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres.

Jeff Passan is reporting the Pirates’ first baseman/outfielder is heading west.

It is not known what the Padres will be sending the Pirates in return for Frazier.

So far in the 2021 MLB season, Frazier leads the league in hits.

