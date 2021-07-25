CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect delays if you are riding the T downtown today.

Service is suspended at the First Avenue station.

That is to continue work on LED lighting in the downtown subway.

The Port Authority is running a bus shuttle between First Avenue and Steel Plaza stations and a rail shuttle between Steel Plaza and Allegheny stations.

Normal service will resume with the first trip scheduled for Monday morning.