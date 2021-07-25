'Love Island' Welcomes Genny Shawcross, Flo Money And 8 Others This Sunday Night On CBSCatch an all-new 'Love Island' this Sunday on CBS and streaming with the CBS App or Paramount+.

Stephen King To Read An Exclusive Scene From Upcoming Novel ‘Billy Summers’This worldwide event, with King narrating a never-before-released selection, will offer fans a sneak peek at the book before it’s published on August 3 by Scribner Books (a Simon & Schuster/ViacomCBS company).

Nathan Kress On Paramount+'s 'iCarly': 'We Were Kind Of Ahead Of Our Time'The hit Nickelodeon series "iCarly" is back in a brand new way on Paramount+. Actor Nathan Kress tells us what it was like to play Freddie Benson again.

Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Justino Díaz & Berry Gordy Announced As 2021 Kennedy Center HonoreesThis year's class features the creator of Saturday Night Live, a legendary actor, an extraordinary singer, an operatic bass-baritone and a Motown producer and songwriter.

'I See Him As A Bad Person Involved In A Bad Business': Noah Hurowitz On Book 'El Chapo: The Untold Story Of The World's Most Infamous Drug Lord'The author talks with us about what he learned about El Chapo and the impact of the drug trafficking industry on this country.

Alyson Hannigan On MTV's 'Adorableness': 'It Was Incredibly Cathartic To Sit There And Laugh'"As a mom who is always looking for something to watch with my girls, this is the perfect show."