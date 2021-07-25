By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect delays if you are riding the T downtown today.
Service is suspended at the First Avenue station.
That is to continue work on LED lighting in the downtown subway.
The Port Authority is running a bus shuttle between First Avenue and Steel Plaza stations and a rail shuttle between Steel Plaza and Allegheny stations.
Normal service will resume with the first trip scheduled for Monday morning.