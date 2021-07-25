CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia state treasurer’s office raised nearly $140,000 for law enforcement agencies through its unclaimed property firearms auction, the office announced Friday.
This year's event had record inventory — more than 500 firearms lots — because the pandemic prevented the treasurer's office from hosting an auction last year, Treasurer Riley Moore's office said in a news release.
The treasurer’s office raised $139,790 during Thursday’s auction.
Under state law, state and local law enforcement agencies may turn over unclaimed, seized or outdated firearms in their possession to the treasurer's office for auction, and the proceeds can be returned to the law enforcement agency.
This year’s auction attracted more than 60 federally licensed firearms dealers. Bidders must be a valid, licensed federal firearms dealer. The event isn’t open to the general public.
Agencies that benefited from the auction included sheriff's departments from Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion and Wyoming counties; the Lewisburg, Montgomery, New Martinsville, Nitro, Parkersburg and South Charleston city police departments; the Marlinton, Moorefield, Parkersburg, Union and Weston State Police detachments; and Division of Natural Resources detachments in Farmington and Romney.
