By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 176 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 129 are confirmed and 47 are probable cases.

There have been 7,318 total hospitalizations and 102,664 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,998.

