CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Jennifer Borrasso
Filed Under:Body Found, Hazelwood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a construction truck in Hazelwood.

READ MORE: Millions Still Waiting For 2020 Tax Refund

His body was found around 4:15 Monday afternoon near the intersection of Second Avenue and Lytle Street.

READ MORE: Mars Area School Board Seeks To Promote Patriotism In School District While Banning Controversial Social Theories

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson)

A source tells KDKA a man in his 60s was shot in the head.

The area is taped off and officers are on the scene investigating. The County Medical Examiner is on the way.

MORE NEWS: New Stanton Planning Commission Gives Greenlight To Plans For Massive Distribution Center

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Jennifer Borrasso