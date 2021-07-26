By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a construction truck in Hazelwood.
His body was found around 4:15 Monday afternoon near the intersection of Second Avenue and Lytle Street.
A source tells KDKA a man in his 60s was shot in the head.
The area is taped off and officers are on the scene investigating. The County Medical Examiner is on the way.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.