NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Borough leaders in New Stanton are calling a planned massive distribution center there a major economic shot in the arm.

New Stanton, Westmoreland County has a brand new official motto: “all roads lead home.” And in the case of a massive proposed new facility, the open fields will be home and the road to it will be Westinghouse Drive.

The borough planning commission recommended that borough council ok North Carolina-based developer SunCap Property Group proposal for a one-million square foot facility for the area bordering Route 66, Westinghouse Drive at Glenn Fox Road. What exactly will it be?

“Essentially a warehouse and distribution center. Product coming in, the product going out,” said New Stanton Borough Manager Jeffery McLaughlin.

SunCap isn’t exactly saying what they’re going to be putting on the property but if you look at the company’s track record, they’ve built more than 30 FedEx facilities across the country, including a massive completed FedEx distribution center in Queens, New York and one under construction in Richmond, Virginia.

“There were 550 parking spaces on the property,” said New Stanton Borough Council President Raymond Strosko.

“It’s gonna be a few jobs and run seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” added Strosko.

Why New Stanton? One of FedEx’s major competitors, UPS, is already there and looking to expand. Not to mention location, location, location.

The next step in the plan is for borough council approval, but they want to hear what citizens have to say, too.

“We had public input at the planning meeting and there’ll be public input in the council meeting,” said McLaughlin.

Whether it’s FedEx or somebody else, a date for the development of the property has yet to be set in stone.