OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Oakmont are investigating an alleged assault in which the victim says slurs were used against him.
According to Oakmont Borough’s public information officer, the victim reported the assault about 30 minutes after it happened in the early morning hours of Saturday.
He flagged down a patrol officer and told police the alleged incident happened in the 500 block of Cedar Way around 3 a.m.
The alleged victim told police the suspects used slurs against him before and while physically assaulting him.
Oakmont Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has information on the alleged assault to call them at 412-826-1578 or dial 911.
