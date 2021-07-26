By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres.
In return for Frazier and cash, the Pirates got infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-handed pitcher Michell Miliano.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired INF Tucupita Marcano, OF Jack Suwinski and RHP Michell Miliano from the Padres in exchange for 2B Adam Frazier and cash. pic.twitter.com/XH4QTeJlof
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 26, 2021
So far in the 2021 MLB season, Frazier leads the league in hits.