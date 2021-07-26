CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Frazier leads the league in hits so far this season.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres.

In return for Frazier and cash, the Pirates got infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-handed pitcher Michell Miliano.

