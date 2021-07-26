By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood.
According to police, officers and paramedics were called out to the 400 block of Cedar Avenue on Sunday night around 8:30.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his lower body.
Officers applied tourniquets to the victim until paramedics arrived.
Once paramedics arrived, they took the man to a local hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
