CHURCHILL BOROUGH (KDKA) — Amazon’s proposal to bring a new distribution center to our area has been a hot button issue for weeks — and there is plenty of public opinion about the idea.

That’s why borough leaders in Churchill will be hosting another round of public hearings.

These hearings have brought heated discussions, and leaders are planning for the next few meetings to go longer than usual.

Tonight’s meeting is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. and is expected to last until 11:00 p.m.

Some of the topics that will be discussed will include:

Air quality

Stormwater

A presentation from the Borough engineer

The proposed Amazon distribution center is expected to be about twice the size of the Monroeville Mall.

A fourth planning meeting is already scheduled. That fourth meeting is set for August 9 and is planned to take place from 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 midnight.

Today’s meeting will be held via Zoom and will be live-streamed.

