By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is now facing animal cruelty charges following the brutal beating of a dog in the parking lot of a motel in Ross Township.

According to the criminal complaint, Esai Mohamed-Jones is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one count of disorderly conduct. Police have issued an arrest warrant for him.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Mohamed-Jones beating, punching, choking and slamming the dog against a vehicle in the parking lot of the InTown Suites on McKnight Road back in May.

“This person in the white hoodie grabs the dog in a chokehold and slams it into the side of the GMC Yukon, then throws the dog into the car,” said Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp with Ross Township Police Department, in May when the investigation began.

The criminal complaint reports that Mohamed-Jones was staying in the motel with his girlfriend and cousin, but they were kicked out due to a breach in the rental agreement.

He told police the dog, named Louie, belonged to his girlfriend.

During questioning, police say Mohamed-Jones told them he was “stressed” from having to move and “slapped the dog.”

The criminal complaint reads, “He then said he put the dog in the backseat [of the vehicle] and slapped the dog four or five times on its side but said he slapped it lightly.”

However, investigators say when the dog was examined by a veterinarian, bruising was found on his body along with elevated liver enzyme levels, which “is indicative that the dog sustained trauma.”

Mohamed-Jones’ girlfriend has since surrendered the dog to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. At last report, he was still recovering from the injuries.