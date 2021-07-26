By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville is opening its doors this September after being closed for 18 months.
The official reopening date is September 3, 2021.
The theater has been closed since March 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and used private screenings, virtual showings, popcorn sales and revenue from Bierport to not go under while they were closed.
The Sept. 3 opening is a soft launch with a grand reopening planned for September 25.
It will involve a showing of the cult classic Pulp Fiction, which Row House Cinema says was the first film ever shown in the theater.