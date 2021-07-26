CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Café at the Frick will also reopen to the public on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Frick Pittsburgh is getting back to normal.

Starting tomorrow, they are ending their ‘timed ticketing’ restrictions.

They will also re-open the Café at the Frick.

The museum in Point Breeze says they will still offer mask-required hours from 9 to 10 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to serve high risk and vulnerable visitors.

These hours will also have reduced capacity, so optional timed ticket reservations are encouraged.