By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Frick Pittsburgh is getting back to normal.
Starting tomorrow, they are ending their 'timed ticketing' restrictions.
They will also re-open the Café at the Frick.
The museum in Point Breeze says they will still offer mask-required hours from 9 to 10 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to serve high risk and vulnerable visitors.
These hours will also have reduced capacity, so optional timed ticket reservations are encouraged.