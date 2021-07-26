By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 19-year-old was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges after being involved in a fight in Apollo on Sunday afternoon.

According to Kiski Twp. Police, 19-year-old Carrigan Beecher was arrested after a fight broke out along Isabella Avenue.

Police say that Beecher was allegedly involved in the fight with another person over an owed drug debt of $100.

During the fight, Beecher allegedly threw rocks at a person and a vehicle.

Police say they went to Beecher’s home, where they found her to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. Officers attempted to take Beecher into custody, when she began resisting arrest.

Beecher was subdued, taken into custody, and transported to the police station.

Beecher is facing numerous charges, including simple assault, resisting arrest, and propulsion of a missile (rocks) into an occupied vehicle.