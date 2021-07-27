CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The baits aren't harmful, but you should still leave them alone if you find one.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Local TV, Rabies, Rabies Vaccination Program, Raccoon, USDA

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In a few days, rabies vaccine baits will start falling from the sky in Allegheny County.

From July 29 to Aug. 31, Allegheny County Health Department and USDA Wildlife Services will distribute the raccoon rabies vaccine baits both from the ground and by helicopter and fixed wing airplanes.

It’s part of an effort to reduce raccoon rabies, as well as human and pet exposures to rabid animals. The county credits the program for significantly reducing rabies exposures over the past two decades.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Boehringer Ingelheim)

If you find a bait near your home, the Allegheny County Health Department says you should leave it alone. While they’re not harmful, children are encouraged to not touch them and pet owners should keep their dogs and cats indie or on leashes at least five days after your neighborhood has been baited.

You can learn more about the program here.