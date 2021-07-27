By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University say they’ve been able to identify who is still hesitant about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Researchers used a survey, asking people whether they would get a vaccine if it were offered to them today.
Around one million people responded to the survey.
Researchers looked at data by race, education, reign, and if they supported President Trump in the 2020 Election.
Researchers say those who did support President Trump showed higher hesitancy to be vaccinated.
They say the results of the survey show how politicized public health has become.