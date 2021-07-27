By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Allegheny County residents and two inmates have been charged with smuggling drugs into prison and pandemic unemployment fraud.
In one federal indictment unsealed Monday, inmates Rodney Howard and Dustin Hill along with DeAndre Jackson are facing multiple drug-related charges for allegedly shipping synthetic cannabinoids into prison.
According to prosecutors, the drug smuggling scheme would bring sheets of cotton fiber paper soaked in a synthetic cannabinoid named ADB-BUTINACA into jail. Officials say one piece of paper could go for up to $14,000 in a state prison.
In the other indictment, DeAndre and his half-siblings Rodney and Rodneka Howard are accused of pandemic unemployment fraud. They’re accused of applying for unemployment benefits for three incarcerated people.