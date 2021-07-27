PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tackling food insecurity is a goal for Giant Eagle.

Now Giant Eagle is one step closer to making it easier for tens of thousands of people to access food in struggling communities. The supermarket is now accepting online EBT payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program or SNAP recipients.

Organizers say online ordering and delivery will help address the transportation challenges people face every day.

Giant Eagle is partnering with local organizations, such as the Jasmine Nyree Campus in Sheraden, to create awareness about the new payment. The campus will also be a free community pick-up point for customers.

“Here, they can order as much as they need,” said Myron Terry, director of the Jasmine Nyree Campus Learning Center. “They can pull up in the car or if they pull up in an Uber, it’s going to be less expensive because we’re a lot closer to where they are, and so we can help get those groceries to their home.”

“We’re really hopeful that with a continued growth in this complement of solutions, we can serve more and more folks in our communities,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan.

Not only will more people be able to access food, but it is an opportunity for those with developmental disabilities to gain job skills at the pick-up location.