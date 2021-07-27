CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency officials responded to a head-on crash involving two vehicles in Westmoreland County.

Officials say the crash happened Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on West Main Street in West Newton. Individuals in both vehicles were trapped.

The crash closed Route 136 temporarily.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.