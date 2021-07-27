By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt has released plans to redevelop the hotel and Panera Bread located along the Boulevard of the Allies.
The plans call for a grocery store and apartments — not for students, but for faculty and staff.
The Quality Inn and Suites closed during the pandemic.
It’s unclear when the development work will begin.