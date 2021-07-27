CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LARIMER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting and carjacking in Larimer.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the U-Haul business on Washington Boulevard. An employee was shot in the neck, and the suspect stole a U-Haul truck, police said. The victim is in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Route 28 after a vehicle chase. A police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle being driven by the suspect. The officer suffered a minor leg injury, police say.

Police say the suspect fired a shot at a vehicle on Route 28. The vehicle was hit, but the driver was not injured.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.