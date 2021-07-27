By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — T.J. and J.J Watt likely grew up sharing things, being that they’re only six years apart in age — but now, they’re sharing a ranking among edge roughers for this year’s Madden game.
T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt both share the 3rd overall ranking among edge rushers with an overall rating of 94.
💥 Top 10 Edge Rushers in #Madden22
Which player has the best shot at becoming a 99 OVR?? pic.twitter.com/F5mSujRVP8
— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 27, 2021
The two brothers, who play for the Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals are ranked behind Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Chicago’s Khalil Mack.
T.J. Watt was a finalist for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award in both 2019 and 2020, while J.J. won the award himself in 2012, 2014, and 2015.
J.J. Watt was briefly linked to the Steelers as a possible destination to sign as a free agent, but ultimately chose Arizona earlier this year.