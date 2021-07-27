By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wilkinsburg.
According to Allegheny County Police, the first reports of the shooting came in around 2:15 p.m.
Officers responded to the 900-block of Penn Avenue where they found the victim.
He was shot multiple times and rushed to a local hospital where investigators say he is listed in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
