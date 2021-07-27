CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Chris Hoffman
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers in the city of Pittsburgh will continue to get paid sick leave if they have to stay home because of COVID-19.

Pittsburgh City Council voted for a renewed version of its pandemic sick leave bill on Tuesday.

It means businesses with more than 50 employees must provide 80 hours of sick time if they have any coronavirus symptoms or are caring for a family member who is sick.

The ordinance will be in effect for a year.