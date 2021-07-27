By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers in the city of Pittsburgh will continue to get paid sick leave if they have to stay home because of COVID-19.READ MORE: Police Chase Ends On Route 28 After Shooting And Carjacking In Larimer
Pittsburgh City Council voted for a renewed version of its pandemic sick leave bill on Tuesday.READ MORE: Emergency Officials Respond To Head-On Crash In Westmoreland County
It means businesses with more than 50 employees must provide 80 hours of sick time if they have any coronavirus symptoms or are caring for a family member who is sick.MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Child Pornography Found During 2019 Investigation Into Missing Teen From Kentucky
The ordinance will be in effect for a year.