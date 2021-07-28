By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The old Froggy's Bar along Market Street in downtown Pittsburgh won't be demolished right away.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a bid to tear down the old bar and other buildings was denied.
The developer says the buildings can't be salvaged but a city board ruled for the second time that it's unconvinced they need to be demolished immediately.
That decision comes despite a Commonwealth Court ruling in favor of the developer and asking the board for a new decision.