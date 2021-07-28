PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A front and afternoon heating may trigger isolated showers or thunderstorms later Wednesday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Beaver, Lawrence and Butler counties. That’s in place until 4 p.m. Storms could bring gusts up to 60 mph.READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Castle PA, Beaver Falls PA, Ellwood City PA until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/QjnoDDcx0x
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Castle PA, Beaver Falls PA, Ellwood City PA until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/QjnoDDcx0x
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 28, 2021
A better rain chance arrives Thursday morning as the front sags to the south and possible moisture from a potential system in the midwest heads our way. Overall, a chance of showers Thursday morning and then a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon or evening looks likely.
After that, the temperatures and humidity drop to leave gorgeous, comfy conditions for the rest of the week and weekend.
