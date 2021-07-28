By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SILVER SPRING, Md. (KDKA) – McCormick & Company is issuing a recall for Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning due to possible salmonella contamination.
The recall impacts several states, including Pennsylvania, and Ohio.
Anyone who has purchased these products is being asked to simply dispose of the product instead of returning them to the point of purchase.
Consumers can contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 from 9:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
No illnesses have been linked to this recall.