By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The President and CEO of UPMC, Jeffrey Romoff is retiring.
Romoff is one of the people who helped build the Pittsburgh-based healthcare giant that oversees 40 hospitals and employs more than 92,000 people.
As of Wednesday morning, the UPMC Board Of Directors voted unanimously to name Leslie Davis as the next president and CEO.
Davis is currently the executive vice president of UPMC's Health Services Division.
She will succeed Romoff as president and CEO on August 1.