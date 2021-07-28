By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A police officer and off-duty detective are being applauded for helping deliver a baby right in an Ohio Township resident’s driveway.

Sharing a NextDoor post on Facebook, the Ohio Township Police say Officer Matthew Jones and off-duty Detective Ryan Ging were sent to a home on Sunday for a woman in labor.

The NextDoor post says Jones and Ging were the first on the scene and helped keep the mom and dad calm while waiting for EMS to arrive.

“When we realized baby was calling the shots and decided she didn’t want to wait, the officer and detective jumped into action and started the delivery,” the NextDoor post reads.

Police say the baby began arriving just as paramedics got there.

Ohio Township Police say it wasn’t Ging’s first baby delivery, either. He’s a certified EMT with 10 years EMS experience.

According to the NextDoor post, mommy and her baby girl are home, happy and healthy.

“Thank you to Allegheny County 911 and Ross/West View EMS for your continued professionalism!” police said.