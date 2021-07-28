By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced they have traded pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners.
According to the club, they acquired catcher Carter Bins and right-handed pitcher Joaquin Tejada from Seattle.
Bins, a 22-year-old, has a batting average of .247 with eight home runs in 50 games in the minor leagues this summer.
Meanwhile, Tejada, an 18-year-old, is pitching in the Dominican Summer League.
Anderson so far this year has a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 18 starts.