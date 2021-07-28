By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are welcoming fans in the stands for the first time at training camp since 2019.

If you’re heading to Heinz Field Wednesday, gates open at 12:30 p.m. Practice kicks off at 1:30 and will wrap up around 3:30 p.m.

Pads today…. And Fans today!!! What a DAY! 💪🏾💪🏾🙌🏽🙌🏽💯💯 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) July 28, 2021

Players are excited to have fans back in the stand. Joe Haden tweeted, “Pads today…. And Fans today!!! What a DAY!”

There will be designated seating for fans at Heinz Field, and only in certain sections.

Once inside, fans won’t be allowed to re-enter if they leave. A mobile ticket is also needed to get in the game, but it’s free. Fans can get tickets to watch other training camp practices online.

Masks aren’t required, but are recommending for non-vaccinated fans.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh says to keep an eye on first-round pick Najee Harris and Ben Roethlisberger during practices.