By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 5-year-old boy in Indiana County.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Board Approves Health And Safety Plan
Police say Lenny Hatinda was last seen walking in the area of Country Meadows Lane in White Township at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say he left home and has not returned.READ MORE: Contour Airlines Announces Service Out Of Pittsburgh International Airport
Officails describe him as 3 feet tall. He was wearing a blue/green tie-dye pajama shirt and pajama bottoms with cartoon characters.MORE NEWS: Man In Custody In Connection With Deaths Of Man And Woman Found In Ohio Camping Area
He is non-verbal and not wearing shoes, police say. Call 911 if you see him.