By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Shots were fired after a fight near the Highland Park Pool Wednesday afternoon.
Gunfire went off around 4 p.m. on the 7200 block of Lake Drive. No one was injured and no one is in custody at this time.
People who were in a nearby park heard three or four shots. They say a lot of kids were swimming at the pool, and after the gunfire, people just started to move out.
Police say they're still investigating.
