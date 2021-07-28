CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Recent shootings in the Pittsburgh area and surrounding suburbs prompted a community event on Tuesday evening.

The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace held a “Stop The Violence Rally and Prayer Vigil.”

The vigil and rally took place outside of the Lighthouse Church in the Saint Clair neighborhood.

Along with the coalition, police and elected officials have been echoing the call for the city to be a safe haven.