By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition and two others are stable following a shooting on Brownsville Road and another incident on Concordia Street.

According to Pittsburgh Police, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, they were called to the 1600 block of Brownsville Road for a call of a man shot.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

During that same time, officers were also called to the 1600 block of Concordia Street for two men who had suffered head injuries.

They told police they had been pistol-whipped.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

