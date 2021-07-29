By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city is offering swimming vouchers for the Dormont Pool.
Citiparks announced a new program that allows residents to use voucher coupons to swim at the Dormont Pool for the rest of the summer 2021 season. The vouchers will give free entry for children and $2 off for adults, which matches the city pool rate.
You can get coupons at the eight open city pool locations during business hours or from Brookline Recreation Center or Phillips Recreation Center between 9 a.m and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.