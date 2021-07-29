By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple sources have told KDKA’s Political Editor Jon Delano that Congressman Conor Lamb will announce his candidacy for the United States Senate next month.READ MORE: Pa. AG Agents Arrest 1 Man During Drug Trafficking Bust In McKeesport
According to those close to Rep. Lamb will announce his candidacy on August 6.READ MORE: Tired-Tired Or Sleepy-Tired? How To Combat Sleepiness And Fatigue During The Day
The 37-year-old suburban Pittsburgh representative will join Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, and Philadelphia state representative Malcolm Kenyatta, among others, in seeking next spring’s Democratic nomination to replace Senator Pat Toomey.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Severe Weather, Including Hail And Strong Winds Possible
Lamb is expected to make his announcement next Friday at the IBEW Union Hall on the South Side.